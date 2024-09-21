Amir To Chair Qatar's Delegation To 79Th Session Of United Nations General Assembly
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will head the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will be held at the UN's headquarters in New York in the United States of America.
The Amir will deliver a speech at the opening session on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
