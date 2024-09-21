Envoy Unveils The Memoir Of Qatar's Eminent Entrepreneur

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's renowned businessman and Director and CEO of Jumbo Electronics, C V Rappai authored his autobiography 'A Tale of Two Journeys', published by Katara Publishing House in Doha.

The autobiography was unveiled by the Ambassador of India to Qatar, H E Vipul, during a launch ceremony at the Holiday Inn on Friday, which was attended by family members, Indian expats, and prominent business enthusiasts.

The event also witnessed the participation of several esteemed guests such as Sajed Jassim Sulaiman, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Jumbo Electronics; Dr Mohan Thomas, Founder Chairman of Birla Public School and Philanthropist and Educationalist; and Joseph John, Programme Editor at Al Jazeera English.

The 23-chapter-long book is the first comprehensive autobiography by an Asian expatriate in Qatar. Penned in an eloquent style, the autobiography delineates Rappai's venture through thick and thin, leading to a successful business magnate in the GCC.

Director and CEO of Jumbo Electronics, C V Rappai posing for a picture along with his autobiography at the event. PIC: RAJAN VADAKKEMURIYIL

Lauding Rappai on the memoir, H E Vipul said: "This particular book written by Mr. C V Rappai will be a very important contribution I feel in that storytelling of the life of Indians here, of how we have engaged with the Qataris, how they have supported us in terms of building our businesses, lives, communities, educational institutions here in Qatar and in the Gulf."

"It (autobiography) shows in various parts both the courage and conviction of Mr. Rappai as it flows so seamlessly and also shows the calmness associated with him," he said.

"I feel this is the book that does great justice to a life that started in Kerala and which is being lived here later to the successes he has achieved," H E Vipul added.

At the event, Sajed Jassim Sulaiman recalled "Speaking of someone I have known since 1987; Our dear author of 'A Tale of Two Journeys'. It's been an honor to be part of your journey with what you have accomplished and I look forward to more adventures."

Addressing the gathering, C V Rappai said: "Everyone has a story to tell, and every story is different and unique. But not everyone chooses to tell their stories or write them. As I have mentioned in my book, I choose to tell my story because I do have a story to tell and if that story inspires and benefits anyone with my difficult experience and perspectives, I will be more satisfied."

"People of my generation who came to Qatar in the early 80s have many such great success stories. They work tirelessly and sincerely, surprising their families and friends with their achievements. Most importantly, this is an amazing story of Qatar's whole emergence into a global economic and diplomatic power," the debut author said.

Khalid Al Sayed, Author, Columnist and Director of Events and Culture Affairs at Katara Cultural Village Foundation, stated“Katara Publishing House is happy to publish 'A Tale of Two Journeys', which I think is a first-of-its-kind autobiography by an Asian expatriate in Qatar. Mr. Rappai's story is a shining example of how expatriates work hard in Qatar and reach the pinnacle of success in every field, making use of the ample opportunities our country provides under the wise leadership of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Father Amir H H Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. I found the book interesting because his experiences, perspectives, and achievements are unique and inspiring and will motivate others.”

Numerous other high-profile personalities including the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, India's Rajya Sabha MP, John Brittas, and Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, M A Yusuff Ali conveyed their best wishes to Rappai and his memoir through digital platforms. Rappai is also the Director of India's Norka-Roots, a non-resident Keralite expat body under the Government of Kerala.