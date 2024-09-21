Deagen Fairclough Storms To Victory At Silverstone To Emphatically Claim The 2024 Rokit British F4 Championship Title

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fairclough is ROKiT British F4 Champion

Inaugural winner of the ROKiT Racing Star 'sim-to-circuit' competition to secure his fully-sponsored F4 seat, has been dominant throughout the season

- Jonathan KendrickWOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fairclough is now the Most Successful British Formula 4 Race Winner in History and the first driver ever to win the F4 Championship during the penultimate round.18 year old British driver Deagen Fairclough, who secured his chance to compete in the FIA-sanctioned ROKiT Formula 4 Championship by winning the inaugural ROKiT Racing Star 'sim-to-circuit' competition in 2022, secured his 11th race win and the Championship Title of the 2024 ROKiT British F4 Championship at the iconic Silverstone circuit on Saturday 21st September and, with 5 races remaining this season, leads the driver standings by a staggering 138 points.Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT said "What an incredible, record-breaking, season it's already been for Deagen in the ROKiT British F4 Championship! We're particularly delighted because we discovered him through our 'sim-to-circuit' ROKiT Racing Star competition which we created with the late Bob Fernley which we designed to find new driving talent who, providing they passed the requirements necessary, could win seats, fully-funded by ROKiT, in Formula 4. Without winning that, Deagen would never have had the opportunity to compete in Formula 4 so it's really satisfying to see him fulfilling his outstanding potential by doing so remarkably well and claiming the Title so emphatically. It's also worth remembering that current F1 driver Lando Norris was a previous winner of the British F4 championship, so who knows how far Deagen can go in motor racing!""I'm completely delighted to have won the 2024 championship title and so grateful to ROKiT for the incredible opportunity to do so." Said Deagen. "I could barely believe I was racing in Formula 4 at all, let alone winning the championship, and I'm really looking forward to the remaining 5 races of the season.""It's a particularly remarkable achievement for Deagen, to have won the championship title with 5 races left to run, when you consider that all the cars in the ROKiT British F4 championship are identical Tatuus T-421 cars with exactly the same 1.4 litre turbo-charged Abarth engines and, as such, it's all about the drivers in Formula 4, not the car." Added Kendrick. "What's more, we now have the full story showing Deagen's progress through the inaugural ROKiT Racing Star competition to his first drives in F4 which are available to watch free of charge on ." Added Kendrick. "Also, I'm pleased to say, we will shortly be launching a brand-new sim-to-circuit competition on a global scale to find, hopefully, the next great racing talent. Details about ROKiT Racing Drivers and how young sim drivers from around the world can enter the competition will be posted shortly on ."More information at and and

