Kashi Prerna Cafe: Transforming Lives Of 700 Rural Women In Varanasi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Kashi Prerna Cafe, operated by women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) has provided employment opportunities to 700 rural women in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, embodying Prime Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The women SHGs running the Prerna Cafe under the Project Unnati programme have developed an earning capacity of Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per month. These women, mostly hailing from humble backgrounds, are now financially supporting their families while contributing to the success of PM Modi's self-reliance initiative.

Over the past two years, 125 Kashi Prerna Canteens have been established in government offices, health centres, and educational institutions across Varanasi.

A standout feature of these cafes is the incorporation of healthy, millet-based meals, such as ragi burgers and millet pizzas, promoting the Prime Minister's vision of "clean and nutritious food".

The cafes aim to provide proper nutrition to children in inter-colleges while simultaneously promoting women's employment.

CDO Himanshu Nagpal said that the Kashi Prerna Cafe campaign was launched to improve child nutrition in inter colleges and empower rural women, aligning with the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme.

"Kashi Prerna Cafes were opened in all inter colleges, where the women working in these cafes received training. As a result, they now prepare items made from millets, such as ragi burgers and millet pizzas," he added.

Mamta, a cafe manager, highlighted how the initiative is transforming the lives of rural women, thereby allowing them to step outside their villages and support their families.

Urmila, a waitress at the cafe, emphasised the popularity of millet and bajra-based meals, which aligns with PM Modi's promotion of healthy eating.

Cafe owner Anoop Kumawat noted that Prerna Cafe has become a symbol of hope for rural women, empowering them to set an example for others by serving pure, traditional dishes while achieving financial independence.