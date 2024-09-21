BJP Slams Rahul Over Anti-Modi Advertisement, Ahead Of Indian Diaspora Event

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday launched a blistering attack at LoP Rahul Gandhi over the circulation of an anti-Modi advertisement ahead of Prime Narendra Modi's visit to New York.

He said that this only adds credence to the theory that anti-India forces are in cahoots with the party and are conspiring to run down the country's image.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, speaking to IANS said that the hateful advertisement not only shows the intent and motive of India haters but also brings Congress' role under the cloud.

He said that it is because of Rahul Gandhi's hobnobbing with anti-India elements on foreign soil that such malicious plots are being hatched to hurt both the Prime Minister as well as the country's image.

PM Modi is set to address a huge gathering of the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York's Long Island, which is likely to see a congregation of more than 24,000 Indian-Americans.

While the organisers are giving final touches to the Indian diaspora event, a poster titled "Protest: Modi, You're Not Welcome in New York" started circulating on X today.

The poster calls for demonstration and raising of people's voices against a 'decade of oppression' at the same venue where PM Modi is set to address the huge gathering of the Indian audience.

BJP RS MP bristling at the hateful advertisement said that this is the after-effect of Rahul's 'hobnobbing' with the foreign forces who are declared enemies of India.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also tore into Rahul and alleged that Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) chief Sam Pitroda and his cohorts were planning a protest against the Prime Minister.

Taking to X, Malviya said,“Every time Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he indulges in the most divisive anti-India politics, including hobnobbing with agencies and collaborating with forces inimical to India's interest. He has gone to the extent of pleading with Western powers to interfere in Indian politics.”

“The Congress will never succeed is a different matter,” he added.

“Rahul Gandhi should remember he is seeking political relevance in India and the people of Bharat will give him a befitting reply, when the time comes,” he added.