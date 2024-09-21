2024 World Manufacturing Convention Showcases Next-Gen Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HEFEI, China, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As and innovation converge, a grand feast celebrating the is commencing. On September 20, the 2024 World Manufacturing opened its doors at the Hefei Binhu International Convention and Center in Hefei, Anhui Province. As a premier event in the manufacturing sector, this convention has brought together top global enterprises, innovative technologies, and cutting-edge concepts to present a feast of and innovation to the attendees.

2024 World Manufacturing Convention Showcases Humanoid Robots

In the Smart Robotics Zone, a variety of robots are busy showcasing their diverse capabilities. The latest unveiling at Jianghuai Advance Technology Center, the 'Qijiang No.2' humanoid robot, standing at 1.8 meters tall and weighing 60 kilograms, with 38 degrees of freedom throughout its body. It can not only perform basic human limb movements but also execute delicate tasks like folding clothes, opening bottles, pouring water, and washing dishes with ease. Moreover, it can navigate rough terrains, resembling an intelligent steel companion, sparking anticipation for the future of automation and intelligence in the manufacturing industry.

In the 3D Printing Zone, exquisite exhibits leave spectators in awe. From intricate mechanical components to lifelike artworks, 3D printing technology, with its precise replication and rapid prototyping capabilities, has brought revolutionary changes to the manufacturing industry. Inside the zone, staff are busy calibrating equipment, preparing for a spectacular 3D printing showcase. Meanwhile, the third-generation locally developed 72-qubit superconducting quantum computer, "Origin Wukong," from the Hefei High-tech Zone, is capturing significant interest. This quantum computer, with over 80% domestic components from hardware to quantum chips, operating systems, and application software, boasts unimaginable computing power, paving new paths for future research, finance, and numerous other fields, shining brightly as a rising star in the quantum technology realm.

Green energy and environmental protection technologies are also significant highlights of this convention. The Green Manufacturing Zone showcases a wide array of energy-saving and eco-friendly equipment and renewable energy products. The application of these technologies not only reduces energy consumption and emissions in manufacturing but also provides robust support for sustainable development.

Furthermore, the convention features multiple zones such as Precision Manufacturing and Intelligent Manufacturing, comprehensively displaying the latest achievements and future trends in the manufacturing industry. Exhibitors have expressed their intentions to leverage this platform to showcase their capabilities, seek collaboration opportunities, and collectively drive high-quality development in manufacturing.

The 2024 World Manufacturing Convention is not just a feast of technology and innovation but also a platform for exchange and cooperation. Here, top leaders in the global manufacturing sector will convene to discuss the future trajectories and pathways of manufacturing. It is believed that in the near future, these cutting-edge technologies and innovative concepts will lead the manufacturing industry towards an even brighter future.

