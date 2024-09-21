Rs 263 Crore Approved For Flyover & Underpasses To Boost North Gujarat’S Connectivity

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 21 (IANS) Gujarat has allocated Rs 263 crore to construct vital road projects, including a six-lane flyover at Radhanpur Crossroads and two six-lane vehicular underpasses at Nagalpur Crossroads and Unava.

An official said that these projects aim to ease traffic congestion and enhance road safety in key areas of Gujarat.

The state government has also committed to developing high-traffic highways into high-speed corridors at an estimated cost of Rs 3,100 crore. Six major corridors, including Vataman-Pipli, Surat-Sachin-Navsari, Ahmedabad-Dakor, Bhuj-Bhachau, Rajkot-Bhavnagar, and Mehsana-Palanpur, are slated for development under this initiative.

Government approval of Rs 262.56 crore specifically for the Ahmedabad-Mehsana-Palanpur road highlights his focus on improving North Gujarat's road network.

This includes a new six-lane flyover at Radhanpur Circle, costing Rs 136 crore, and underpasses at Nagalpur and Unava, costing Rs 54.40 crore and Rs 72.16 crore, respectively.

In a related development, the Union government has recently approved the Tharad-Mehsana-Ahmedabad National High-Speed Corridor. With a budget of Rs 10,534 crore, this 214 km six-lane expressway is part of the ambitious Bharatmala Project, which aims to improve transportation across the country.

Gujarat government shared today that over 2.5 million people across Gujarat have joined the state's "Swachhata Hi Seva" (Cleanliness is Service) campaign, contributing more than 2.7 million hours of voluntary labour in just four days.

The campaign began on September 17 and has already made a significant impact, with over 100,000 kilograms of waste and more than 60,000 kilograms of single-use plastic being properly disposed of across the state.

In addition, over the span of four days, 6,477 CTUs (Cleanliness Target Units) and more than 1,800 water bodies across the state were thoroughly cleaned and made completely hygienic. Furthermore, 4,387 locations were disinfected and defogged. More than 16,000 door-to-door awareness camps were organised as part of the campaign, reaching over 500,000 households. These camps aimed to raise awareness about sorting wet and dry waste for proper disposal.