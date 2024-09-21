Premier League: Chelsea Hammer West Ham United 3-0 At London Stadium

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Sep 21 (IANS) Enzo Maresca's Chelsea blew past West Ham United in the with a 3-0 win away at the London here on Saturday thanks to a quickfire brace by Nicolas Jackson and a second-half goal by Cole Palmer.

Chelsea flew right out of the floodgates and had their opening goal in the fourth minute of the game. After taking a quick free-kick, the Hammers were caught sleeping which allowed Jadon Sancho, who made his first start for Chelsea in the game, to lay it off to the incoming Jackson who managed to slot it in for an easy finish.

It did not take too long for Chelsea to double their advantage when Caicedo's through ball cut open the West Ham defence and saw Jackson bury it past Alphonse Areola in goal to make it four goals for the striker in five league games this season.

West Ham came back to life at the end of the first half which saw them trouble the Chelsea defence. The Hammers were unlucky as a controversial decision by referee Sam Barrott denied them a penalty after Summerville was brought down in the box by Levi Colwill. Just minutes later Kudus scored a goal which was adjudged offside.

West Ham were once again caught napping in the second half as Cole Palmer scored the third goal of the day just two minutes into the second half through a neat finish which was set up by Nicolas Jackson.

It will be a cause for concern for West Ham as new head coach Julen Lopetegui's start to the season has seen them lose three out of the five games and has currently placed the side in 14th place in the table. Chelsea on the other hand have won three of their five games and currently sit second in the points table.