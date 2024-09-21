AAP Has Completely Ruined Delhi, BJP Will Form Next Govt: Arun Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) BJP General Secretary Arun Singh on Saturday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of "completely ruining" Delhi.

He asserted that the BJP will oust AAP from power in the forthcoming Assembly and form the next in Delhi.

"If you see, Delhi has roads in potholes, potholes on the roads. There is polluted water available for drinking, hospitals do not have medicines. The situation is worse here! The AAP leaders are busy doing scams," Singh told IANS.

Singh also claimed that Atishi, the new Chief of Delhi, is only in power for a few days.

"After this, the BJP will form the government and the CM will be elected by the party only. Then, there will be development in the national capital," the BJP leader said.

Arun Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, also condemned the Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav over his comments on UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

"The person who drives the bulldozer should have a brain and his intentions should be very clear and pure. In Akhilesh's time, there used to be only riots in Uttar Pradesh," Singh claimed.

He said that during SP rule, the state remained under the grip of 'goondaraj' as ruffians and goons would run riot and create widescale anarchy.

Slamming the SP chief, he said,“The mindset of Akhilesh Yadav is to protect and promote the criminals. During his tenure, there used to be so many riots in the UP. The people haven't forgotten the riots till date.”