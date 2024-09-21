Neftchi Sets Anti-Record In Its History
"Neftchi" club has set an anti-record in its history,
The Baku club has officially established the longest winless
streak at the start of the Azerbaijani championships.
This has occurred during the current season of the Azerbaijan
Premier League. In the seventh round, the team, led by Roman
Grigorchuk, lost to "Qarabagh" with a score of 0:4, marking their
failure to win in the first seven matches.
Previously, "Neftchi's" longest winless streak at the start of
the season was in the 2017/2018 season, when the capital club went
six consecutive matches without a victory, only breaking the streak
in the seventh attempt.
It is worth noting that after seven rounds, "Neftchi" has
accumulated 4 points.
