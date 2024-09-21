Neftchi Sets Anti-Record In Its History

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Neftchi" club has set an anti-record in its history, Azernews reports.

The Baku club has officially established the longest winless streak at the start of the Azerbaijani championships.

This has occurred during the current season of the Azerbaijan Premier League. In the seventh round, the team, led by Roman Grigorchuk, lost to "Qarabagh" with a score of 0:4, marking their failure to win in the first seven matches.

Previously, "Neftchi's" longest winless streak at the start of the season was in the 2017/2018 season, when the capital club went six consecutive matches without a victory, only breaking the streak in the seventh attempt.

It is worth noting that after seven rounds, "Neftchi" has accumulated 4 points.