عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Neftchi Sets Anti-Record In Its History

Neftchi Sets Anti-Record In Its History


9/21/2024 10:09:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Neftchi" club has set an anti-record in its history, Azernews reports.

The Baku club has officially established the longest winless streak at the start of the Azerbaijani championships.

This has occurred during the current season of the Azerbaijan Premier League. In the seventh round, the team, led by Roman Grigorchuk, lost to "Qarabagh" with a score of 0:4, marking their failure to win in the first seven matches.

Previously, "Neftchi's" longest winless streak at the start of the season was in the 2017/2018 season, when the capital club went six consecutive matches without a victory, only breaking the streak in the seventh attempt.

It is worth noting that after seven rounds, "Neftchi" has accumulated 4 points.

MENAFN21092024000195011045ID1108699413


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search