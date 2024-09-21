عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prosecutor's Office Employees Hold Tree-Planting Campaign

Prosecutor's Office Employees Hold Tree-Planting Campaign


9/21/2024 10:09:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 21, in connection with the 106th anniversary of the establishment of national prosecution authorities and the declaration of 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World" in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor General, the Military Prosecutor's Office, as well as the prosecutors of Baku and the capital's subordinate districts, along with veteran prosecutors and the leadership of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, including Minister Mukhtar Babayev, held another tree-planting campaign, Azernews reports.

It was reported that over 1,000 trees were planted over a total area of 2 hectares during the event.

After the campaign, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with the veteran prosecutors and engaged in a friendly conversation with them.

MENAFN21092024000195011045ID1108699412


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search