Prosecutor's Office Employees Hold Tree-Planting Campaign
9/21/2024 10:09:12 AM
On September 21, in connection with the 106th anniversary of the
establishment of national prosecution authorities and the
declaration of 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World"
in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General's Office, the
Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor General, the
Military Prosecutor's Office, as well as the prosecutors of Baku
and the capital's subordinate districts, along with veteran
prosecutors and the leadership of the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources, including Minister Mukhtar Babayev, held another
tree-planting campaign, Azernews reports.
It was reported that over 1,000 trees were planted over a total
area of 2 hectares during the event.
After the campaign, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with
the veteran prosecutors and engaged in a friendly conversation with
them.
