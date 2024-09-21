Russia Preparing Strikes On Ukraine's Critical Nuclear Energy Facilities MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, informed the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) about Russia's preparing strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine on the eve of winter.

Sybiha posted this on X , Ukrinform reports

"According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Kremlin is preparing strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine on the eve of winter. In particular, we are talking about open switch gear of nuclear and transmission substations, which are critical for the safe operation of nuclear power," Sybiha wrote.

According to the minister, the destruction of these facilities creates a high risk of a nuclear incident that will have global consequences. The Ukrainian security and intelligence services have already handed the relevant information to the partners. The Foreign Minister has also informed IAEA about this.

"Russia is the only country that has seized a nuclear power plant in Europe, blackmailing the world. The Ukrainian Peace Formula contains a clause on ensuring radiation and nuclear safety. We call on all international organizations and states that respect the UN Charter to prevent the scenario of the terrorist country," Sybiha urged

He expressed gratitude to the IAEA for the decision to expand missions at a number of energy facilities in Ukraine.

"We ask the Agency, partner countries and other organizations to implement the agreements as soon as possible. We also call on them to ensure a permanent, expanded presence of missions at all relevant facilities," Ukraine's minister emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko discussed with the US delegation led by the Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk the need to protect critical NPP substations from Russian attacks as part of the IAEA conference in Vienna.