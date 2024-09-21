Kejriwal Nephew Of Haryana, Says Punjab CM In Poll Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) Meham (Haryana), Sep 21 (IANS) Describing Arvind Kejriwal a nephew of Meham in Haryana, Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the AAP convener used to come here during holidays.

“Now he will come with retirement plans for Haryana's bigwigs. Vikas Nehra is a young candidate and has a passion to work. Therefore, send such men to the Assembly who will fight for you. Development is in the name of Vikas Nehra, only this can lead to the development of Maham,” he said after a roadshow in Meham in Rohtak district.

In another roadshow in Rewari, Mann said AAP candidate Satish Yadav“is a local leader and understands the problems of Rewari. This time give a chance to AAP and vote for 'jhadu' (broom)”.

He slammed the BJP for booking Kejriwal in a false case. Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh were also booked.“Arvind Kejriwal made sons and daughters from small families as party's MLAs, ministers and chief ministers. Kejriwal changed the direction of politics of the entire country,” Mann claimed.

“We have not come into politics to earn money, we have come to serve the public. If our martyrs had thought of earning money, we would not have been free, they sacrificed for the country. It has been 78 years since the country got Independence but till date the sewerage covers of Meham have not been completed. Because they did nothing, except looting, now the time has come to teach them a lesson,” he said.

Stressing that Kejriwal is asking for a chance to serve the state, he said,“The Aam Aadmi Party is demanding. Children are getting big jobs after studying in the excellent government schools of Delhi. In Punjab, government schools have been made better than private ones. A total of 840 mohalla clinics have been opened and 2 crore people have been cured by taking medicines from there. Talking about unemployment in Haryana, the Central government had reported that the unemployment rate in Haryana is five times higher than the rate in the entire country,” the Chief Minister said.

Claiming that he has given 45,000 government jobs in Punjab in just two and a half years without any bribe, he said,“If intentions are clear then everything is possible.”

In Delhi, Kejriwal has provided jobs to 10 lakh youth in the private sector.“The intention should be clear... If Aam Aadmi Party comes to Haryana, we will show how electricity becomes free. Ninety per cent of the houses in Delhi and Punjab do not have electricity bills. Choose leaders who will support you,” added Mann.

Haryana will go to the polls for the 90-member Assembly on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.