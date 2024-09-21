Ravi Shankar Prasad Criticises Rahul Gandhi For His Anti-Reservation Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 21 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday criticised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged anti-reservation remarks.

“Rahul Gandhi's statement about ending reservations, while pleading to save the Constitution, is condemnable. Congress has always been against reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and OBCs. SC, ST and OBC communities are angry with Rahul Gandhi's anti-reservation statement,” Prasad said while joining a protest organised by the BJP's SC/ST wing in Patna, alongside leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, cabinet minister Nitin Nabin, and other senior BJP members from Bihar.

“BJP was, is and will always be a supporter of reservation for SC, ST and OBC. The biggest supporter of SC, ST and OBC reservations is the BJP. Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister for the last 10 years and under his leadership, the Constitution is completely safe and will always remain safe in the future,” Prasad claimed.

He also accused the Congress of historically opposing reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs, adding that Rahul Gandhi's recent statement had further alienated these communities.

Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at Georgetown University, suggested that reservations might be re-considered only once equal opportunities are available across the country.

The SC/ST wings of the BJP gathered outside the party's office in Patna, accusing Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting the Constitution and alleged that the BJP leaders said 'Rahul Gandhi mocked the Indian democracy on foreign soil'.