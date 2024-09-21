An Israeli Strike On A School Kills At Least 22 People, Gaza Health Ministry Says
Date
9/21/2024 9:23:10 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AP
Deir Al-Balah, Gaza Strip: An Israeli airstrike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least 22 people, the Gaza health Ministry said.
Another 30 were wounded in the strike on the school in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, the ministry said in a statement.
The Israeli Occupation army has continually justified its attacks by accusing Hamas of operating from within civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including schools and United Nations facilities.
Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
MENAFN21092024000063011010ID1108699374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.