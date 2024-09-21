Department Head: Over 110 Tons Of Waste Cleaned Up During Ecological Campaigns

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Over 110 tons of waste have been cleaned up during ecological campaigns, Azernews reports, citing Seyyare Mammadova, head of a department at the of Ecology and Natural Resources, as she stated this during a press at an ecological action dedicated to the International Coastal Cleanup Day, held under the slogan "Let's Protect the Caspian."

She noted that today marks the last mass cleaning campaign: "Hundreds of people have participated in the campaign so far. It is encouraging to see that young people are taking an active interest in environmental protection. They have been actively involved in various ecological activities throughout the year. The cleaning campaigns began at the start of the season and have covered forest areas, coastal regions, roadways, and almost all public spaces. The goal is to encourage people to dispose of waste in the appropriate places. During the campaigns, over 110 tons of waste have been cleaned up, and events will continue at different times throughout the year."