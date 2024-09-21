Department Head: Over 110 Tons Of Waste Cleaned Up During Ecological Campaigns
9/21/2024 9:16:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Over 110 tons of waste have been cleaned up during ecological
campaigns, Azernews reports, citing Seyyare
Mammadova, head of a department at the Ministry of Ecology and
Natural Resources, as she stated this during a press conference at
an ecological action dedicated to the International Coastal Cleanup
Day, held under the slogan "Let's Protect the Caspian."
She noted that today marks the last mass cleaning campaign:
"Hundreds of people have participated in the campaign so far. It is
encouraging to see that young people are taking an active interest
in environmental protection. They have been actively involved in
various ecological activities throughout the year. The cleaning
campaigns began at the start of the season and have covered forest
areas, coastal regions, roadways, and almost all public spaces. The
goal is to encourage people to dispose of waste in the appropriate
places. During the campaigns, over 110 tons of waste have been
cleaned up, and events will continue at different times throughout
the year."
