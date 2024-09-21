Director: Nursery-Kindergarten In Khankendi To Start Operating On September 23
Date
9/21/2024 9:16:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
This year, it is planned to enroll 80 children in preschool
education in the city of Khankendi, Azernews
reports, citing Anar Medidov, the acting director of the Garabagh
Regional Education Department, as he telling to "Report"
correspondent dispatched to Khankendi.
He stated that the staff for the kindergarten, which will begin
operations on September 23, has already been assembled:
"The Khankendi City No. 1 Nursery-Kindergarten will start
functioning. We have four groups established. I would like to note
that the number of applications received has exceeded 80.
As the Garabagh Regional Education Department, we have
dispatched an employee to Khankendi city. This person is meeting
with citizens who wish to be employed at the kindergarten, as well
as with parents looking to enroll their children in school and
kindergarten. The staff has already been completed, and the
kindergarten will start operations on September 23."
MENAFN21092024000195011045ID1108699360
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.