OUAI Introduces Exclusive Travel-Sized Daily Care Collection, OUAI To Go, Available Only At Ulta

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUAI is excited to launch an exclusive collection of travel-sized favorites from its iconic daily care and lines, OUAI To Go, now

available only at Ulta. Known for delivering essential nourishment, hydration, and shine for all hair types, these convenient, travel-friendly products offer the same salon-quality results.

OUAI to Go

Continue Reading

Starting September 21st, 2024, customers can find OUAI's travel-size (3.4 oz or smaller) products at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online at Ulta. The OUAI To Go collection features best-selling shampoos and conditioners for Fine , Medium , and Thick hair, the fan-favorite Leave-In Conditioner , and the Hair Oil , among others-each formulated to nourish and maintain healthy hair. With powerhouse ingredients like Vitamin E, Biotin, and Galanga Root Extract, the best-sellers can now go anywhere.

The decision to offer travel-sized versions of their popular products stems directly from feedback from the ever-growing OUAI community. Over the last year, OUAI has had over 2,000 customer requests for travel-sized versions. OUAI has consistently prioritized listening to its customers and quickly innovating to meet their needs, and this launch is no exception. By recognizing this demand and striving to meet customer needs, OUAI is proud to introduce this exciting new range of travel-sized essentials.

"We know how important it is to take your favorite haircare essentials with you," said Nicole Solorzano, VP of Brand Marketing at OUAI . "With our new travel-sized line at Ulta, we're making it easier than ever for our customers to keep their hair looking fresh and fabulous while on the move."

Priced from $14 to $26, OUAI To Go products are designed to meet a variety of needs, making them perfect for travelers seeking on-the-go hair care, gym enthusiasts looking for post-workout solutions, students and parents simplifying their morning routines, or thoughtful gifts. These compact essentials offer quick and effective solutions for maintaining healthy hair in any situation.

For more information about OUAI To Go or other OUAI products please visit .

About OUAI

OUAI is a luxury hair, body, and lifestyle brand that creates products made with good-for-you ingredients and signature scents for every hair and skin type. Founded by celebrity stylist Jen Atkin in 2016, OUAI's goal is to democratize beauty and develop a line for real life and real people. A slang version of the French affirmative "oui," OUAI evokes a cool and casual vibe that has attracted a roster of star clients and 2M+ Instagram followers. Cruelty-, paraben-, and sulfate-free, OUAI's carefully crafted essentials nourish hair and skin from the inside out - no glam squad needed. OUAI is here to give you the confidence to win life your OUAI with products you can relate to, finally.

Shop

and join the community @theouai to be part of the conversation.

SOURCE OUAI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED