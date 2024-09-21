Egypt: Peace For Gaza Imperative

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Saturday re-affirmed necessity of enforcing a cease-fire in Gaza and allowing unhindered delivery of aid to the strip inhabitants and achieving a comprehensive settlement as well as establishing just peace in the troubled region.

The of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptians' Affairs Abroad, said in a statement marking the International Day of Peace that it continues to play the leading role for attaining the aspired peace through engagement in mediation efforts to end the aggression on Gaza.

Egypt was the first party that had "opened the door for the peace process in the Middle East," the ministry said adding that such peace could only be attained with recognizing the Palestinian people's right to determine their destiny and establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Egypt was also among the first states that contributed to global peace, starting with its role as a founder of the United Nations and groups of the South, namely the Non-Aligned Movement and the 77-Group.

The ministry said it is celebrating the global peace day with the UN and urging the international community to uphold its responsibility to end the current wars and boost peace processes acording international laws. (end)

