MNS Leader Threatens Fawad Khan Over 'Legend Of Maula Jatt' Release In India: 'Will Beat Any Pakistan Actor...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Legend Of Maula Jatt release in India: 'Will not entertain any Pakistani or actors in India', Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Cinema Wing president Ameya Khopkar said on the proposed release of Fawad Khan's film "The Legend Of Maula Jatt" in India.

“This movie will not be released”, Khopkar told ANI on Saturday.

Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan -starrer 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', which was released in 2022, is now all set to be released in Indian theatres. Director Bilal Lashari and Mahira shared the update on their official Instagram handles.

“If this happens, there will be a strong agitation...”, Khopkar warned on Saturday.“I also call the people and parties of other states to oppose it in their states.” the MNS leader added.

Referring to the 2016 Uri attacks, Khopkar said,“Our soldiers are dying at the borders and our cities are being attacked... Why do we need Pakistani actors here, don't we have enough talent here?”

"We will beat any Pakistan actor who dares to come to India... Art and politics are different but we don't want the art at the cost of our soldiers... We will not let them come. This should be taken as a threat... There have been attacks till last week and will watch movies of Pakistan actors? How can one even think something like this?... We will not let them land their feet, we will break it..." Khopkar said.

"Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct! Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan ! Now, I can't wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labor of love," Director Bilal Lashari announced on social media.