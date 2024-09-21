OIC Praises Saudi Efforts In Serving Muslims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Sep 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Taha praised on Saturday the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to serve Islam and the matters of Muslims around the world.

In a statement on the occasion of the 94th National Day of the Kingdom, which falls on September 23, Taha expressed his congratulations and best wishes to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia on this occasion.

He also recalled the substantial and continuous support provided by the Kingdom's leadership to the organization, which is headquartered in Jeddah, through its high-level care and efforts to advance the organization's initiatives and activities.

He pointed to Saudi Arabia's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause through various initiatives, including the meeting of the organization's Executive Committee at the level of foreign ministers, held last October to discuss the ongoing crimes of the Israeli occupation.

On another note, Taha praised the continuous outstanding services and significant facilities provided by the Kingdom to millions of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors who travel to the holy sites.

He highlighted the notable development the Kingdom is witnessing in its national projects and its ambitious renaissance plans, commending the Kingdom's Vision 2030, an economic and developmental initiative overseen by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He expressed his wishes for continued prosperity for the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia celebrates its National Day on September 23 every year, marking the anniversary of the unification of the Kingdom in 1932 by the founding King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud. (end)

