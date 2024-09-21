Bihar BJP Protests Against Rahul Gandhi Over Controversial Remarks On Reservation

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 21 (IANS) BJP state unit leaders, led by Bihar's Deputy Chief Vijay Kumar Sinha, protested against leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, demanding his resignation following controversial remarks on reservation.

Rahul Gandhi recently made a statement about reservation during an address at the Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

The State BJP's SC/ST Morcha gathered outside the party's office in Patna, accusing Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting the Constitution, which was drafted by B.R. Ambedkar, and mocking Indian democracy on foreign soil.

Vijay Kumar Sinha has criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying that despite his prominent constitutional position, Gandhi's advocacy for the removal of reservations on a global platform was "extremely unfortunate" and showed disregard for the country's Constitution.

"Rahul Gandhi should either issue a public apology or resign from the constitutional post he is holding, on moral grounds for his remarks on foreign soil," Sinha said.

Rahul Gandhi is holding the constitutional post of the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

During the protest against Rahul Gandhi, Deputy Chief Minister Sinha was joined by his Cabinet colleague Nitin Nabin, who strongly criticised Gandhi for his remarks on reservation.

Nabin accused Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy, pointing out that during the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had been vocal in his support for the Constitution and the reservation system, but his recent statement in Washington, D.C., reflected the opposite stance.

"During the Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi was roaming with the copies of constitution and supporting reservation and constitution. Now, he is acting just the opposite of his stance. It is against the constitution and laws of the country. It is a tradition of the Nehru-Gandhi family. He is pretending to have reservations. His intention of reservation is visible. He should apologise to the nation," Nabin said.

Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at Georgetown University, suggested that reservation might be reconsidered only once equal opportunities are available to all in India, a condition he believes is not yet met.

His remarks have sparked a controversy, especially among political opponents, who view this as an attack on the constitutional provision of reservation.