Gaza Rescuers Say 17 Killed In Strike On School-Turned-Shelter

Gaza's civil defence agency said Saturday an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in the Palestinian territory's largest city killed 17 people, while Israel's said it was targeting Hamas.

"At least 17 martyrs, including eight children, and more than 30 injured, most of them children and women... following an Israeli rocket strike on Al-Zaytoun School C" in Gaza City, agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said, noting that thousands of displaced people had sought shelter at the school.

Israel's military said in a statement the air force had "conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command and control centre in Gaza City".

it said the target was "embedded inside" the Al Falah School, which is adjacent to the Al-Zaytoun School buildings.

An AFP reporter at the scene said Al-Zaytoun School C had been hit.

It is the latest in a series of Israeli strikes on school buildings housing displaced people in Gaza.

A strike on the United Nations-run Al-Jawni School in central Gaza on September 11 drew international outcry after the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said six of its staffers were among the 18 reported fatalities.

The vast majority of the Gaza Strip's 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once by the ongoing war.