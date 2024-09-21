Meet Next Chief Of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh: 10 Things To Know About Him

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Centre on Saturday, September 21, announced the appointment of Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh - the current Vice Chief of the Air Staff - as the next Chief of the Air Staff will replace Air Chief Marshal Vivek Chaudhari who will retire from service on September 30.

The government, in a release said, it has“appointed Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of September 30, 2024.”



Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh-born on October 27, 1964- was commissioned into the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1984 in Air Force Academy, Dundigal. Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh graduated from the National Defence Academy , Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College



Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh is a qualified test pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.

Air Marshal Singh was also the Project Director (Flight Test) at National Flight Test Centre, where he tested the Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas . He served as the Chief Test Pilot at Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, Air Marshal Singh has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline air base. As a test pilot, Singh led the MiG-29 Upgrade Project Management Team at Moscow, Russia

He has also held important staff appointments like the Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command

During his long career, Air Marshal Singh has been awarded with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2019 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023.

Air Marshal Singh is married to Mrs Sarita Singh, and the couple is blessed with a son and a daughter Air Marshal Singh is a keen squash player.

