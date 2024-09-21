Tirupati Laddu News: Karnataka Mandates Use Of Nandini Ghee In 'Lamps, Preparation Of Prasada, In Dasoha Bhavan'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Karnataka mandated that all temples in the state use Nandini Ghee to make 'Prasada' after a row erupted over the use of animal in making Laddoos as 'Prasada' in the famous Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief and leader Siddaramaiah has issued a directive asking all 34,000 temples in Karnataka to use only the state-run Nandini ghee, NDTV reported.

The decision follows remarks by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who alleged that subpar ingredients, including animal fat, were used in making Tirupati laddus-a sweet offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati -during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) administration.

The Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple is a prominent Hindu temple located in the Tirumala hills of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Nandini Ghee in Karnataka temple Prasada

Nandini Ghee is produced by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). In the wake of the Tirupati Temple 'Prasada' row, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy released a new circular asking temples in Karnataka to use Nandini ghee for temple rituals, including lighting lamps, preparing 'prasada', and in the 'Dasoha Bhavans' - places where devotees are served food.

The official circular stressed that temple staff must ensure that the quality of 'prasada' is never compromised.

"In all the notified temples under the Religious Endowment Department of Karnataka State, it has been directed to use only Nandini Ghee for services, lamps, and preparation of all types of prasada and in Dasoha Bhavan. It has been suggested to maintain the quality in the prasada prepared in the temples," the circular reads.