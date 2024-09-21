Yemen's Houthi Defence Minister Vows To Continue Attacks Against Zionist Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Sept 21 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthi defence minister, vowed in a televised statement late yesterday that, the Houthis would continue against the Zionist Israel.

“The Israeli entity, and those who support and back it, must understand well that our strikes will continue,” the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV quoted Defence Minister, Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi, as saying.

“Any attack on our land or on our allies will be met with a fast and strong response,” he said.“We are determined to strike at the depth of Israel and its sensitive sites, and we will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops.”

“We tell Israel, you are now in the range of our fire,” the Houthi defence minister said.

Earlier this week, the Houthis claimed responsibility for what it said was a“ballistic missile attack in Tel Aviv.”

Since Nov last year, the Houthis have been launching missile and drone attacks, targeting what it said were“Israeli-linked” ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as well as, targets in Israel, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-SABA

