Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 75.55 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil plummeted 53 cents to USD 75.55 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared with USD 76.08 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. The price of the and West Texas Intermediate fell respectively by 39 cents and three cents to settle each at USD 74.49 per barrel and 71.92 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.