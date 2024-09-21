(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India's Lake Maker Savjibhai Dholakia Receives Honorary Doctorate of Science for His Noble Contribution to Environment

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shri Savjibhai Dholakia, Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports and the Dholakia Foundation, was honoured with an Honorary Doctorate in Science by Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Deemed University, Shirdi, during their 18th Convocation Ceremony with the hands of Honorable Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra.

An honorary doctorate is an academic degree that a university grants to individuals who have made notable contributions to society or a particular field without requiring them to enroll in the university's traditional academic requirements. It's often considered the highest form of recognition a university can bestow. Other famous Indians who hold honorary doctorates include Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, and Ram Charan.

“What will be my legacy when I'm gone? It is not the size of the business we built, but the lakes that have nourished generations-and the sustainability efforts we leave behind", shared Dr. Savjibhai Dholakia. His words capture the spirit of his life's work: a deep-rooted commitment to the land and the people of Gujarat and India, where his journey began with just ₹12 in his pocket when he left his village and came to Surat to support his family.

Born into a farming family in 1962, Dr. Savjibhai Dholakia's path to success was paved by perseverance and vision. At the age of 12, he worked as a diamond polisher, earning ₹179 a month. In 1980, he opened his first factory, and by 1992, he co-founded Hari Krishna Exports with his brothers Himmatbhai, Tulsibhai, and Ghanshyambhai. From a modest beginning of ₹1 crore in exports during its first year, the company rapidly grew into a global leader in the diamond industry. However, for Dr. Savjibhai Dholakia, true wealth has always gone beyond business-it lies in giving back to the land that shaped him and he founded the Hari Krishna Charitable Trust in 1996, what is known today as the Dholakia Foundation.

Central to his legacy is his dedication to water conservation. Dr. Savjibhai Dholakia has witnessed the decline of rivers that once sustained his community, prompting him to act. Through the Dholakia Foundation, he has led efforts to build over 160 lakes, rejuvenate rivers, and conserve 30 billion liters of water across Gujarat. "Though I am not a water expert, my experience working in the soil has shown me nature's resilience and the power of community action," he said. His initiatives have replenished water tables, transformed agricultural productivity, and strengthened ecosystems in water-scarce regions.

In addition to his water conservation efforts, Dr. Savjibhai Dholakia has spearheaded large-scale afforestation projects, planting over 3.2 million trees across Gujarat. His commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship earned him the Padma Shri award in 2022, recognising his contributions to creating a greener and more resilient future for future generations.

As he accepted his doctorate, Dr. Savjibhai Dholakia reflected on his journey: "This honour is a reminder that success is not measured by personal gain, but by the prosperity, it brings to society. The lakes we have built will continue to breathe life into our villages, and my dream is to see Gujarat self-sufficient in water, with the Saraswati Nadi flowing strong once again." His words reaffirm a lifelong dedication to sustainability, philanthropy, and building a lasting legacy that transcends business.

While the Founder and Chairman received such academic honors here, Hari Krishna Exports was also given Special Recognition for Environmental Stewardship by the Jewelry Worlds Awards during their annual show in Hong Kong. The second-generation leaders Rajeshbhai, Brijeshbhai, and Hitarthbhai Dholakia received the recognition.

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (HK) is a leading diamond supplier with a global presence in 100+ countries. HK is known for its esteemed reputation in the ethical sourcing of natural diamonds and leadership in social work. The company is also a pioneer contributor to the UN's Global Goals through the Dholakia Foundation's initiatives, such as massive water conservation and afforestation.

