From Water Crisis To Water Security With The Art Of Living

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India While India's water crisis may seem like an insurmountable challenge, The Art of Living 's approach offers a refreshing and transformative perspective that transcends mere data and statistics. Focusing on the enormity of the problem, the initiative places a powerful emphasis on empowering communities to lead the charge in water conservation. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the visionary founder of The Art of Living, encapsulates this approach with his profound insight:“Our survival depends on water. It is the basis of our life force. We need to protect and nurture the source of water.” This philosophy underpins the organisation's River Rejuvenation Projects, which are designed not just to restore water sources but to inspire local stewardship.



Empowering communities, reviving water resources





Spanning over 20,000 villages and impacting more than 34.5 million lives, The Art of Living has mobilised communities to take ownership of their water resources. By actively engaging in the construction of 92,000 groundwater recharge structures, the removal of 270 lakh cubic metres of silt, and the revitalisation of 59,000 square kilometres of land; 174.02 billion litres of water is safeguarded annually.





One of the many farmers thriving thanks to JalTara





The organisation's focus on sustainable, community-driven solutions transforms water conservation from a distant ideal into an actionable reality, ensuring long-term resilience and security for India's water resources.





Reviving Maharashtra's agricultural heartland

Water scarcity and soil erosion have long posed challenges to Maharashtra's agricultural heartland, threatening the livelihoods of countless farmers and the region's ecological balance. However, The Art of Living's wave of transformative initiatives is emerging to tackle these issues head on. By revitalising ancient water bodies and implementing innovative conservation techniques across 24 districts, the stage is set for a sustainable future; restoring vital water resources, and enhancing agricultural resilience. Ancient nalas and canals long buried under silt are coming back to life. This revitalisation not only mitigates flood risks but also reignites agricultural productivity, offering a lifeline to farmers and ensuring sustainable water management for the future. By uncovering hidden waterways and restoring their function, The Art of Living is turning the tide on water scarcity, fostering a new era of resilience and prosperity for communities.





JalTara's Groundbreaking Triumph

Perhaps one of the most striking examples of The Art of Living's positive water impact is the JalTara programme in Jalna, Maharashtra. Faced with Jalna's severely depleting water levels, the organisation initiated a pilot project in 2021, and another in 2022 in 37 villages of Jalna district by building 20,000 recharge structures. Recharge structures were created per acre of farmland considering the slope to enhance groundwater recharge. The result? Increase in groundwater recharge levels, zero water logging in farmer's fields, increased crop production and economic benefits. The water levels in wells went up by 14 feet in the area and crop yield increased by 42% enabling farmers to go in for multiple cropping. Buoyed by success, the JalTara initiative has been scaled up to include more than 80 villages, with ambitious plans to add 25,000 more structures by next year.





The organisation's JalTara approach has been validated across multiple projects with the construction of 57,480+ structures, 90,000+ trees planted, 140 villages impacted and 2,01,200 acres area covered.





Amidst escalating challenges and obstacles, The Art of Living's work demonstrates the remarkable power of unity. Each village that learns to manage its water better creates a positive ripple effect, spreading hope and resilience through the community. By creating and supporting these local successes, The Art of Living is not just solving immediate water problems but also building a more secure future for India. These collective efforts lay the groundwork for lasting environmental care and stronger communities, setting the stage for a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow.





About The Art of Living Social Projects





Inspired by the world renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; The Art of Living is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to peace, well-being, and humanitarian service. Committed to holistic development, The Art of Living champions various initiatives, including water conservation, sustainable agriculture, afforestation, free education, skill development, women empowerment, integrated village development, renewable energy and waste management. Through these multifaceted efforts, The Art of Living strives to create positive social and environmental impact, fostering a more sustainable and harmonious future for all.



This is part 4 of a 5 part exploration into The Art of Living's transformative water conservation work across India.





Follow:



Post: x.com/artofliving_sp

Message:

