Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates, Spurring The Mortgage Calculator To Launch Special Pricing And Lender Credit Offers

The Mortgage Calculator

Fed Cuts Rates, The Mortgage Calculator Launches Special Pricing and Lender Credit Offers

Nicholas Hiersche - President

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mortgage Calculator , a leading national mortgage lender, is excited to announce the launch of new discounted pricing and lender credit specials for qualifying borrowers following the Federal Reserve's recent decision to lower interest rates by 50 basis points.

The Federal Reserve's rate cut marks a pivotal moment in the lending market, opening doors for homeowners and potential buyers to secure financing at the lowest rates in over a year. In response, The Mortgage Calculator is enhancing its commitment to providing accessible and affordable home financing solutions by offering exclusive incentives that make homeownership and refinancing more attainable.

“We are thrilled to roll out these new pricing specials, which will allow more borrowers to take advantage of this more favorable interest rate environment,” said Nicholas Hiersche, President of The Mortgage Calculator.“As a company dedicated to helping our clients find the best mortgage options, we want to ensure they benefit from the Federal Reserve's decision by offering competitive rates and lender credits that can reduce their closing costs.”

These special offerings are available for qualified borrowers for a limited time and apply to a variety of loan products, including conventional and Non-QM loans. The Mortgage Calculator's advanced technology and expert team make it easy for borrowers to explore these new opportunities, whether they are first-time homebuyers, refinancing an existing mortgage, or investors looking for financing solutions. Borrowers can take advantage of the lower interest rate environment by applying at /Mortgage/QuickQuote

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! To apply for a mortgage please visit

