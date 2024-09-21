Kate Middleton's Health Struggles And Treatment Revealed Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kate Middleton has faced several complex situations and moments of secrecy in recent months.

Following the recent revelation of her illness, many curious internet users have been left with doubts, scrutinizing the comments and content shared by the British Royal Family on social regarding the Princess.

Also Read: Done with cancer treatment: Kate Middleton returns to Royal Family duties after finishing chemotherap

According to a report by Lifestyle, the British Royal Family's secrecy surrounding Kate Middleton's illness has been exclusively unveiled by the program 'Fiesta.' Concha Calleja reported that Kate's cancer diagnosis was made earlier than previously disclosed.

She noted,“It is likely that it has been developing for some time, possibly throughout 2023 and part of 2022, and her symptoms, like dizziness and nausea, were mistaken for other issues, as she is susceptible to these ailments, particularly in stressful situations.”

Also Read: Kate Middleton terms completing chemotherapy 'extremely challenging', says, 'tough nine months'

Additionally, it has been reported that, despite the palace denying rumors about her visit to the United States, Kate did stay at the Anderson clinic for several weeks, receiving alternative treatment that was not chemotherapy. Her mother accompanied her, although they did not stay at the Regina hotel, as previously claimed.

However, palace staff were present on one of the hotel's floors, the report stated.