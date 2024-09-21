Bihar Public Loots Fish From Event Attended By Nitish Kumar: 'Didn't Meet CM, But Will Party In The Name Of...' Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A public event attended by Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar in Saharsa district on Friday became chaotic after the public sprang into a bio floc tank to loot fish. The attendees jumped into the pool seconds after the Bihar CM left the program. A of the incident has gone on social media.



The Bihar CM had attended various programs in Saharsa on Friday. During his visit to the district he inaugurated the Maa Vishhari temple in Diwari. Later, he inspected an in Amarpur.

The video of the incident has been shared widely on social media. In the viral video, the crowd can be seen flocking to the water tank. The crowd went out of control when people started pushing and scrambling to catch some fish. Within seconds, the public can be seen entering inside breaking the water tank.



According to NDTV report, many visitors said that their main intention to attend the function was to get some fish for party. One of the attendees of the program told NDTV that he didn't meet Nitish Kumar but managed to get some fish and shared that he will have“party in the name of Nitish Kumar”

