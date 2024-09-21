Turkish Airlines Takes Off To Santiago, Chile, Marking Its 26Th Destination In The Americas

Starting 18 December 2024, Turkish will launch four weekly flights from Istanbul to Santiago, with a stopover in Sao Paulo in both directions. This new route brings the total number of destinations served in the Americas to 26, further solidifying Turkish Airlines' presence in the region. Passengers eager to experience Santiago can book their flights now through the airline's website, mobile app, sales offices, and authorised agencies.



The new route will provide travellers with seamless access to Santiago, a thriving metropolis renowned for its rich history, cultural attractions, and stunning Andean backdrop, further strengthening ties between Trkiye and Chile. For travellers around the world, this new route translates to convenient connections to South America, making it easier than ever to experience the wonders of Chile with a single stopover in Istanbul.



Commenting on the new route, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated:“As the airline flying to more countries than any other, we continue to bridge continents and cultures. With the launch of flights to Santiago, our 26th destination in the Americas, we reaffirm our commitment to expanding our global flight network and providing travellers with unparalleled connectivity options. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard to experience our signature services and our world-renowned Turkish hospitality while discovering the captivating beauty of Chile, Trkiye and beyond.”



Commenting on Turkish Airlines' flights to Santiago, Nicolas Claude, CEO of SCL Nuevo Pudahuel Airport added:“We are delighted to see Turkish Airlines starting to operate from Istanbul to Santiago Airport in December this year. This new route between Chile and Turkiye will increase the air connectivity of both countries, enabling Chileans to reach Istanbul and the Far East more easily. This new partnership with this best-in-class airline will strengthen economic and touristic relationship between Chile and Turkiye. We will guaranty a warm welcome to Turkish Airlines, putting all our efforts to ensure both the commercial and the operational successes to this new route. Welcome, Turkish Airlines!”



Flight Timetable:

