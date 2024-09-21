Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's South
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Lerik
region, located 17 km west of the Lankaran station,
Azernews reports.
The earthquake occurred at 03:45 Baku time, with a depth of 19
kilometers.
No tremors were felt as a result of the earthquake.
