عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's South

Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's South


9/21/2024 3:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Lerik region, located 17 km west of the Lankaran station, Azernews reports.

The earthquake occurred at 03:45 Baku time, with a depth of 19 kilometers.

No tremors were felt as a result of the earthquake.

MENAFN21092024000195011045ID1108698795


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search