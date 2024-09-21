Kuwait PM Congratulates Governor General Of Belize On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to Froyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize, on her country's National Day. (pick up previous) dss

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.