Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Malta's Pres. On Nat'l Day
9/21/2024 2:21:37 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to Malta's President Myriam Spiteri Debono on her country's National Day, wishing her everlasting well-being. (pick up previous)
