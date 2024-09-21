عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Malta's Pres. On Nat'l Day


9/21/2024 2:21:37 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to Malta's President Myriam Spiteri Debono on her country's National Day, wishing her everlasting well-being. (pick up previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

