Boerger Consulting Unveils Robust Microsoft Audit Defense Strategy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The high-stakes world of IT management just got a whole lot more intimidating with the arrival of a software license audit letter. Such pressure to prove compliance, document and negotiate terms, is overwhelming even for the most prepared IT departments. To help drive this critical issue home, Jeremy Boerger of Boerger Consulting is offering his innovative Pragmatic ITAM Method, designed specifically to provide robust Microsoft Audit defense strategies and enablement of IT teams.



But what really sets the Pragmatic ITAM Method apart is the significant value it could provide, requiring no additional software investment. The methodology has been developed based on Jeremy Boerger's 20 years of experience in creating strategies for software license audits for some of the largest manufacturing, healthcare, and financial institutions.



Getting an audit letter from Microsoft or any other software publisher doesn't have to spell disaster for your IT department," says Boerger. "My Pragmatic ITAM Method provides a solid framework for defending against audits by optimizing your current tools and practices, rather than forcing you to buy new software or cut down your team."



The method focuses on three core principles:



1.Audit Preparation: Boerger's approach identifies the current IT asset management practices and tools of an organization, Analyzes them for possible vulnerabilities, and rectifies those deficiencies that might be exposed by auditors.



2.Empower Teams: Without deploying outsourced consultants who then leave once a job is complete, Boerger trains your current team. This proactive approach ensures your team not only learns best practices but also picks up the skill sets required to keep robust ITAM processes running on their own.



3.Cost Efficiency: Pragmatic ITAM Method saves time and money. This methodology will prevent unexpected audit penalties, hence avoid cuts in IT budgets and sustain operability within departments.



A recent testimonial from a large hospital group illustrates this value proposition: "Jeremy Boerger found that Microsoft was trying to incorrectly record license usage. His Pragmatic ITAM Method provided us the undeniable defense to ensure no additional cost at the second annual milestone of our three-year agreement."



With audits becoming more frequent, complex, and challenging, the need for a proven defense is paramount. Boerger Consulting's Pragmatic ITAM Method confronts these challenges head-on and moves far beyond a basic compliance solution. To learn more about how to protect your IT assets and ensure license compliance, schedule a call with Jeremy Boerger today at (513) 394-6317 or on the Boerger Consulting website. Take control of your IT asset management and turn audits from a threat into an opportunity for improvement.

Company :-BOERGER CONSULTING, ITAM COACHES

User :- John Smith

Email :...

Phone :-513-394-6317

Url :-

Other articles by Microsoft