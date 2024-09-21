Painting By Jean Jacques Henner Sells For $27,225 In Auctions Held Sept. 12-13 By Ahlers & Ogletree

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA, USA, Sep 20, 2024 -- An oil on canvas figural rendering by French artist Jean Jacques Henner (1829-1905) sold for $27,225 and a pair of French mid-20th century bronze chinoiserie elephant table lamps lit up the room for $7,260 in back-to-back auctions held September 12th and 13th by Ahlers & Ogletree, and live in the Atlanta located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW.



The Henner painting was the top lot at the September 13th Fine Estates Auction, one that featured an assortment of unique antiques, including fine silver and crystal, period furniture, hand-woven tapestries and carpets, and a collection of fine and decorative arts from the collection of Diana McCluskey.



The Henner painting – titled The Distraught Woman (or Weeping Magdalene) was a haunting mid-19th century depiction of a kneeling redhead, her head buried in her hands in a pose of obvious sadness or distress. The work measured 13 3⁄4 inches by 10 3⁄4 inches (canvas, minus frame) and was artist signed. It easily blew through the $2,000-$4,000 pre-sale estimate and had a Christie's paper label on verso.



The pair of French mid-20th century bronze chinoiserie elephant table lamps were the top achiever in the sale the day prior, on September 12th, which presented 389 lots from the estate of Gregory Crawford of Atlanta. The curated collection featured exquisite 19th century furniture, elegant silver pieces and stunning Chinese Export items. The auction was dedicated entirely to the Crawford estate.



The pair of French chinoiserie porcelain blanc de chine elephant table lamps boasted a beaded palanquin shade, gilt bronze howdah and a pink marble base. Each lamp stood 19 inches in height.



Following are additional highlights from the auctions, which attracted around 35-40 people to the gallery in-person each day. Internet bidding was provided by LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and Ahlers & Ogletree's own platform, AandOauctions. There were 44 phone bidders and 149 absentee bids recorded. The two auctions combined grossed a total of $803,259 across the two auction sessions.



A set of ten early 20th century English Chippendale style mahogany dining chairs, each one outfitted with a leather saddle seat and nailhead trim, bested the $3,000 high estimate by finishing at $6,050.



A French late 19th century mythological scene tapestry depicting two gentlemen in uniform – possibly Aristotle and Alexander the Great – greeting two maidens in a landscape while Cupid looks on, contained within a scrolling acanthus border with anthemion corners, sold within estimate for $5,748. The tapestry, apparently unmarked, was impressive in size, at 104 inches tall by 116 inches wide.



A pair of 19th century French patinated and gilt bronze marine motif table garnitures, modeled as Poseidon and Amphitrite riding dolphins, each holding aloft a nautilus shell driven by Cupid, went Past its $4,000 high estimate to fetch $5,445. The unmarked garnitures were each 13 3⁄4 inches in height.



A British, 19th century Regency rectangular form shell veneered tea caddy having a downswept lid with silver mount, three-quarter column pilasters, a lined interior, and rising on bone ball feet, unmarked, 6 inches by 6 1⁄2 inches, more than doubled the $2,400 high estimate by hitting $4,840.



An early 20th century oil on canvas depiction of Pan with Wood Nymphs by Louis Frederick Berneker (American, 1876-1937), signed lower left and measuring 40 inches by 40 inches (canvas, less frame), topped out at $4,538.



