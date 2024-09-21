عربي


Cuban President Held Talks With Saudi Arabia Health Minister


9/21/2024 12:13:46 AM

HAVANA, Sept 21 (NNN-ACN) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held talks in Havana with Fahad Bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, Health Minister of Saudi Arabia.
The visit confirmed the important state of bilateral diplomatic and Political relations between the two nations, reads a message on the X account of the Cuban Presidency.
During the meeting, Diaz-Canel ratified Cuba's willingness to keep expanding relations with Saudi Arabia.
The two countries have shared important relations in the medical field and with regards to a Saudi credit line to develop economic and social works in Cuba. - NNN-ACN

