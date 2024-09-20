Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Featured By Rocks And Stocks

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
McEwen mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , an asset rich diversified Gold and silver producer in the Americas with a large exposure to copper through its McEwen Copper subsidiary, continues to capture attention throughout the mining space. Allan Barry Laboucan, founder of Rock And Stocks, covered the company in a recent video report posted on YouTube.
“This report opens on the action in gold trading, followed by a deep dive into the gold exploration potential at McEwen Mining,” he wrote to his subscribers.“Hidden in plain sight for anybody to see is the spectacular exploration potential at McEwen Mining's gold mining projects. Plus, shareholders get one of the best undeveloped copper projects on the planet as a kicker.”
About McEwen Mining Inc.
McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit
