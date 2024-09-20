Cleveland Eason's“A Sailor's Advice On Life” To Be Featured At Prestigious Book Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"A Sailor's Advice on Life"

Life lessons through Eason's compass of experience can be explored at The Word on the Street Toronto and Frankfurt Fair 2024.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veteran and author Cleveland Eason's insightful guide,“A Sailor's Advice on Life”, will be showcased at The Word on the Street Toronto and Magazine Festival 2024 and the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024. This engaging book, crafted from Eason's extensive life experience, offers a practical compass for navigating life's diverse challenges and opportunities.In“A Sailor's Advice on Life”, Eason provides readers with a thoughtful exploration of life's four distinct phases-Preparation, Separation, Independence, and Dependence. Through these phases, the book delves into themes such as relationship dynamics, financial stewardship, and decision-making, presenting lessons that are both timeless and universally relevant. Eason's narrative, framed as a mentor's advice, encourages readers to reflect on their life's journey and make informed, meaningful decisions.Cleveland O. Eason, a veteran of the U.S. Navy with a career spanning over two decades, brings a wealth of global experience and introspection to his writing. His background, which includes significant military service and advanced academic achievements, such as a Bachelor in Applied Science from Troy University, a Master in Systems Analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a Master of Business and Administration (MBA) from the Robert H. Smith School of Business, enriches the practical wisdom shared in the book. Eason's reflections on human behavior and relationships, drawn from his diverse experiences, offer readers valuable insights for personal growth and success.The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival 2024, renowned as Canada's largest free literary festival, celebrates its 35th anniversary on September 28-29, at Queen's Park Crescent East, and will feature Eason's book at The Maple Staple booth, Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe.Additionally, the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, taking place from October 16-20 at Messe Frankfurt, Germany, is the world's largest and most significant book fair. Eason's work will be featured at The Maple Staple stand, Hall 5.1, stand C35. This fair provides a global stage for Eason's insights as it attracts thousands of exhibitors, trade visitors, and literature enthusiasts from across the globe.Readers and event attendees are invited to explore the practical wisdom of“A Sailor's Advice on Life” at these prominent literary gatherings. To get a copy of this inspirational read, visit Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or other major book retailers.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

