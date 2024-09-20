Mullins Sports & Entertainment Sees Record Sales & Attendance For The Start Of Football Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mullins Sports & Entertainment is thrilled to announce a record-breaking month with thousands taking part in exclusive and college experiences.

- Joe MullinsAUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mullins Sports & Entertainment is thrilled to announce a record-breaking month with thousands of passionate fans taking part in exclusive NFL and college football experiences. The company has surpassed expectations for both sales and attendance for the start of the 2024-2025 football season.“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from our clients these first few weeks,” said Joe Mullins , President at Mullins Sports and Entertainment.“Our goal is to create elevated experiences at sports and entertainment events, and this record-breaking start to the season is a testament to our team's dedication and the passion of our providing unforgettable experiences for our clients.”From the electrifying atmosphere of NFL games to the intense energy of college football rivalries, Mullins Sports & Entertainment delivers unforgettable events and exclusive access for sports enthusiasts. The company's commitment to providing top-notch facilities, exceptional customer service, and a wide range of premium seating options resonates with football fans across the region.For those seeking an unparalleled sporting experience, Mullins Sports and Entertainment offers a variety of premium options, including luxury suites, club seats, and field-level hospitality. To learn more or to inquire about booking your next event, visit our website at TheMullinsCompanies .About Mullins Sports & EntertainmentMullins Sports and Entertainment is a leading sports and entertainment company dedicated to providing unforgettable experiences for our clients. With a focus on excellence and innovation, the company offers exclusive access at its portfolio of events that include football, wrestling, soccer, golf, and more.Learn more about Mullins Sports & Entertainment

