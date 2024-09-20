ROBERT MCGUINESS UNVEILS THE URGENT CALL TO VIGILANCE AND COMPASSION IN HIS RIVETING NEW FICTION RELEASE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author Robert McGuiness'“Dropped Calls” echoes a timeless caution of exercising constant vigilance at two key events

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Promising to entice readers with a riveting work that explores a world facing unprecedented threats to fundamental resources like water, food, and air, author Robert McGuiness unveils his newest novel,“Dropped Calls .” This gripping piece of fiction is set to be showcased at The 35th Word on the Street Toronto and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.Central to this narrative is an exploration of a reality where the very fabric of life hangs in the balance. The title of the novel symbolically conveys the importance of being attentive to missed warnings and lost opportunities, reflecting the timeless wisdom that constant vigilance is necessary for preserving freedom.The book aims to elicit reflection and motivate action. With insights that inspire greater comprehension and enlightenment, the narrative draws comparisons to the intellectual travels of Siddhartha. The reading experience will motivate readers to reflect on their part in tackling global concerns and to act with a stronger sense of purpose and empathy.Born in Bayshore, New York, the author Robert McGuiness spent a significant portion of his life on the West Coast. Following his relocation to Northern California in 1976, he has adopted a self-sufficient and environmentally conscious lifestyle. McGuiness is an ardent "Back to the Lander," having lived off the grid and contributing to organizations like the Josephine Porter Institute for Applied Biodynamics and Oak Restoration.Through the use of historical and contemporary similarities, "Dropped Calls" challenges readers to adopt caution and compassion to avert future catastrophes. Robert McGuiness' writing style combines current topics with thought-provoking philosophical inquiries, resulting in a reading experience that evokes deep resonance and encourages thoughtful introspection.Catch this revolutionary read on the highlighted shelves of The Maple Staple , in partnership with Bookside Press , during The Word on the Street's 2024 festival. The booth will be located at Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe, at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto, from September 28th to 29th.Witness its mesmerizing feature during the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Find The Maple Staple bookstore's booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand C35. Check out a copy on Amazon, available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

