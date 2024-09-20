Bernice Dumitru's Writings Of My Heart And Soul To Be Presented By The Maple Staple At Two Global Literary Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Writings of My Heart and Soul: The Fruit of Loving and Praying"

Discover the Spiritual Depths of Dumitru's Poetic Meditations at The Word On The Street Toronto and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bernice Dumitru's profound collection, Writings of My Heart and Soul: The Fruit of Loving and Praying , is set to be prominently featured at two highly anticipated literary events this year: The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair. These prestigious platforms will spotlight Dumitru's exploration of intimacy with God and others, offering a unique opportunity for readers to engage with her spiritually resonant work.The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, a hallmark event celebrating Canadian literacy and writing, will take place at Queen's Park Circle, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and dedication to promoting literature, the festival will provide attendees the chance to discover Dumitru's Writings of My Heart and Soul at The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, conveniently located near Stage B. The festival is a significant event in the Canadian literary calendar, attracting authors, readers, and publishers eager to celebrate and explore new literary works.Following this, Writings of My Heart and Soul will be featured at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024. As the world's largest book fair, Frankfurt serves as a crucial venue for authors and publishers from around the globe. Visitors to Hall 5.1, booth C35 will have the opportunity to experience Dumitru's collection, which offers a profound exploration of spiritual themes and personal reflection. The fair's global reach will allow Dumitru's heartfelt writings to touch an even wider audience, inviting readers from diverse backgrounds to connect with her spiritual meditations.Writings of My Heart and Soul is a reflective collection that flows from Dumitru's experiences in prayer and love, capturing the universal struggles of the human heart. This book is not merely a compilation of poetry but a spiritual meditation enriched with Sacred Scripture and other spiritual writings. Over a span of sixty-seven years, Dumitru has crafted a varied collection of works, ranging from traditional rhyming poems to free verse, psalm prayers, and playful wordplay. Each piece is designed to resonate deeply, offering readers reflections that echo their own experiences or speak directly to their hearts and souls.Bernice Dumitru, a resident of Pittsburgh, PA, has a rich background in religious and educational roles. With a history of 27 years as a Religious Sister, 32 years of marriage, and her current life as a widow since May 2019, Dumitru brings a wealth of experience to her writing. Her extensive career includes roles as a teacher, Director of Religious Education, retreat leader, and hospital chaplain. Her mission to spread the good news of God's love and foster deeper intimacy with Him and others is reflected in her book. Dumitru's interactions with her extended family, involvement in homeschooling, and contributions to Catholic365 further underscore her dedication to her faith and community.The inclusion of Writings of My Heart and Soul at these significant book festivals highlights the book's capacity to inspire and comfort readers through its deep spiritual insights. For those unable to attend the festivals, Dumitru's collection is available online through major online retailers, ensuring that her message of love and prayer reaches readers worldwide.For more information about Bernice Dumitru and her writings, visit her contributions on Catholic365About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

