Mike Missanelli's Beloved Tale To Dazzle At Top Literary Festivals In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Die Geschichte Von Shima Der Shiba"

The Adventures of Shima the Shiba to captivate audiences at The Word On The Street Toronto Festival and The Frankfurt Fair 2024

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mike Missanelli's enchanting children's book, Die Geschichte Von Shima Der Shiba , the German translation of The Adventures of Shima the Shiba, is set to be a featured highlight at two prestigious literary events in 2024: The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair. With its heartwarming narrative and captivating lessons for young readers, the book is poised to capture the attention of attendees at these globally renowned events.The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, a hallmark event that celebrates Canadian literacy and writing, will take place at Queen's Park Circle on September 28-29, 2024. This beloved festival offers an exceptional platform for authors and readers to connect, and is great for book lovers across Canada. Attendees are encouraged to visit The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, near Stage B, where Die Geschichte Von Shima Der Shiba will be prominently displayed. With a focus on inspiring young readers and promoting valuable lessons about responsibility and love for animals, this book is set to be a standout feature at the festival.Following its showcase in Toronto, Die Geschichte Von Shima Der Shiba will make its international appearance at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024, in Hall 5.1, booth C35. Known as the world's largest book fair, Frankfurt is a global hub for literary professionals, publishers, and readers. The book's inclusion at this prestigious event highlights its growing international appeal, particularly among young readers and families. The series' themes of companionship, adaptation, and the unique bond between pets and their owners are universally relatable, making it an ideal offering for the fair's global audience.Die Geschichte Von Shima Der Shiba introduces readers to Shima, a charming Shiba Inu with a human-like personality. Shima's adventures begin as she learns to adapt to her new life with her owner, who, in turn, learns to love her unconditionally despite her quirks. The story gently imparts valuable lessons about responsibility, love, and acceptance, making it a perfect learning guide for younger children. With its engaging narrative and delightful illustrations, the book captures the hearts of both children and parents alike.This book is the first in a series that will follow Shima through various adventures and life experiences, each installment serving as a tool for young readers to learn important behavioral and social lessons. A portion of the proceeds from the series will be donated to local animal shelters, furthering the author's commitment to animal welfare and giving back to the community.Mike Missanelli's dedication to creating stories that entertain while teaching valuable life lessons shines through in Die Geschichte Von Shima Der Shiba. The book's appearances at both The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The Frankfurt Book Fair mark significant milestones in its journey to reach an even broader audience.For those unable to attend the events, Die Geschichte Von Shima Der Shiba is available online on Amazon and other retailers, ensuring that its heartwarming message and lessons can be enjoyed by readers worldwide.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA

Bookside Press

+16473309992 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.