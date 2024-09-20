Oil Prices Dip Slightly As Dollar Strengthens, Yet Commodity Gains Over 3% For The Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The oil experienced a subtle shift as the week drew to a close. A stronger dollar put pressure on prices, causing a slight dip in the final trading session.



Despite this, oil managed to secure a weekly gain of over 3%. crude, the global benchmark, settled at $74.49 per barrel on Friday.



This represented a modest decline of 0.52% for the day. However, Brent still achieved an impressive weekly surge of more than 4%.



Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI ) crude futures closed at $71.00 per barrel. The U.S. benchmark saw a more pronounced daily drop of 1.22%. Nevertheless, WTI recorded a solid 3.4% increase for the week.



The oil market's performance reflected the complex interplay of various factors. Monetary policy decisions played a significant role in shaping market sentiment throughout the week.







Investors closely monitored these developments and their potential impact on oil demand. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to influence oil prices .

Key Factors in Oil Market Dynamics

Israel's airstrike on a Hezbollah commander in Beirut heightened concerns about regional stability. This event underscored the ongoing risks to oil supply in the volatile region.



Analysts have long warned about the potential consequences of an escalated conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.



Such a scenario could potentially draw in Iran, a major oil producer, further complicating the supply dynamics in the Middle East.



Despite these geopolitical concerns, the strengthening dollar emerged as a key factor in Friday's trading session. A stronger U.S. currency typically makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.



This can potentially dampen demand. The oil market's resilience in the face of these challenges highlights its underlying strength.



The weekly gains show investors' optimism about the commodity's prospects despite short-term fluctuations and geopolitical uncertainties. As the market moves forward, traders will continue to balance these competing factors.



The interplay between monetary policy, geopolitical risks, and currency movements will likely remain central to oil price dynamics in the coming weeks.



