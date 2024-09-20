Gripping Tale Of Crime And Corruption To Be Featured At Toronto And Frankfurt Book Fairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Other World: My Kansas City of Sorrows

Enid Angela Ziock's thrilling crime unveils a dark side of Kansas City at two major events

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Novelist Enid Angela Ziock's latest book,“The Other World”, will be prominently featured at two prestigious literary events this fall: The Word on the Street Toronto and Magazine Festival and the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024. This compelling novel delves into the underworld of Missouri River casinos, uncovering a chilling narrative of crime and corruption.“The Other World” takes readers deep into the seedy underbelly of Kansas City, where the glittering facade of casino life conceals a darker reality. The story traces the rise and fall of the notorious Pendergast family and their secretive gambling empire. Amidst the chaos, a serial rapist terrorizes the community, prompting a determined black police officer to uncover a web of deceit and corruption while racing against time to bring justice to the city.Ziock's novel not only explores the gripping world of organized crime but also weaves in local history, offering readers a window into the heart of America's river cities. Through this narrative, Ziock reflects on the power of community and the importance of empathy and connection.Enid Angela Ziock, an accomplished author with a background in creative writing from Bryn Mawr College and the University of Iowa, draws on her experiences and inspirations from the vibrant black community of East Kansas City. Ziock hopes her story will resonate with readers, encouraging kindness and a sense of community.“The Other World” will be featured at The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival 2024, a celebration of Canadian literature and storytelling. Attendees can find the book at The Maple Staple booth, co-presented by Bookside Press , located in Zone B near Stage B: Across the Universe. The festival will take place at Queen's Park Crescent East on September 28-29, 2024.Additionally, the book will be showcased at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, the world's largest and most influential book fair on October 16-20, 2024. The Maple Staple bookstore, in partnership with Bookside Press, will be located at Hall 5.1, Stand C35, Meese Frankfurt.Attendees can visit throughout the events, and for those looking to own a copy of“The Other World” , it's available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and various other major book retailers.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

