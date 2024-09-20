Marijuanapackaging Rebrands To Gamut Packaging, Spanning The Full Spectrum Of Packaging Solutions And Industry Expertise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Gamut Packaging officially launches today, marking the transformation of MarijuanaPackaging into a brand that captures the full spectrum of packaging solutions. Since inception, the company has been a leading supplier in the cannabis packaging industry, offering an extensive range of stock and custom-branded packaging. This rebrand highlights the company's ability to offer "the full gamut"-providing solutions that meet the needs of businesses across both regulated and emerging markets while reinforcing commitment to innovation and excellence.

"Our new identity as Gamut Packaging better identifies the breadth and depth of what we offer our customers," says Selig Ting, Vice President of Marketing. "We provide a complete range of packaging solutions, from standard stock options to fully customized designs, and we are capable of doing it for a variety of industries. Our name symbolizes our capacity to cover the entire spectrum of customer needs-from small startups to large enterprises, and from cannabis to other industries."

The new logo, featuring a wave in the letter 'M' that mirrors the visual color spectrum, symbolizes Gamut's broad capabilities. This design underscores the company's diverse industry reach and versatility as a provider.

The rebranding not only reflects Gamut Packaging's leadership within the cannabis space but also signals its ongoing expansion into new industries. The company's enhanced service offerings, streamlined purchasing experience, and continued dedication to compliance enable clients to confidently rely on them for packaging solutions that span from conception to delivery.

"Our evolution into Gamut Packaging reflects our strategic intent to push boundaries and explore new possibilities," continues Ting. "By offering a comprehensive suite of packaging solutions, we are uniquely positioned to help businesses bring their products to life, no matter where they fall on the spectrum of packaging needs. Whether it's high-volume stock options or intricately designed custom packaging, we've got it covered."

The launch of gamutpackaging unveils the new brand's identity while retaining the same trusted employee team and commitment to exceptional service. The new name underscores the company's ability to deliver packaging solutions that cater to the unique demands of various industries, reinforcing Gamut Packaging as a versatile partner that adapts to evolving market landscapes.

As Gamut Packaging, the company will continue to serve as a trusted advisor and provider, offering a diverse range of packaging options that address every aspect of the customer journey-from design and compliance to logistics and delivery.

About Gamut Packaging Gamut Packaging, formerly MarijuanaPackaging, is the premier supplier of packaging solutions across regulated markets, with a particular focus on the cannabis industry. With the ability to "run the gamut" in providing stock and custom-branded packaging solutions, Gamut Packaging ensures clients have access to top-tier products designed to meet their unique needs. With a commitment to efficiency, compliance, and customer service, Gamut Packaging leads the way in helping businesses succeed across a variety of industries. Learn more at gamutpackaging.

