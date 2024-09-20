National College Resources Foundation And Comerica Bank Partner On 4Th Annual Detroit Black College Expotm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Event brings college-going culture and $$$$ for college to area students

- Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRFDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), and Comerica are partnering again to bring the 4th Annual Detroit Black College ExpoTM to students in Michigan and across the Midwest on Saturday, September 21 at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm EDT.The Detroit Black College ExpoTM offers an ideal platform for information and connections to college and careers for high school students, adult students, and college students looking to transfer to four-year institutions. Additionally, select colleges in attendance will generously waive application fees and offer scholarships, and some may even extend on-the-spot acceptances!The expos are a hub of energy, information, and possibilities. To support a college-going culture in the communities they serve, NCRF and Comerica warmly welcome students, parents, guardians, educators, and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to participate in the day's enriching experiences.The program also includes informative seminars and workshops, including How to Find Money for College, Booming Careers-with a Degree or Certificate/CTE, 411 for the Student-Athlete, Careers in Gaming/eSports, ROTC Pathway to Success-Scholarships, Leadership and Generational Wealth, The Power of Your Voice-The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community, and more.Additionally, the expo is sponsored by NCRF TV, Foundation Clothing Co, Toyota, and HP.“We are so excited to partner again with Comerica Bank,” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF.“I truly feel the Comerica team shares the same passion and commitment to help underserved and underrepresented future leaders become their best selves. Together, we are working to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities. We know that events like the Detroit Black College ExpoTM bring hope and opportunities to our community.”The Detroit Black College ExpoTM is free and open to all students and families throughout the Midwest. Those interested in attending are welcome to register at .NCRF was founded in 1999. The nonprofit hosted its first Black College ExpoTM in 2000 in California with over 35,000 people in attendance. NCRF continues to connect students to positive post-secondary pursuits by providing resources and services to help students prepare for, enroll in, and graduate from a degree and/or certificate program. To date, NCRF has helped more than 600,000 students get into college and secured more than 5 billion dollars in student scholarships and grants.About National College Resources FoundationNow in its 25th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization located in California with a broad national reach whose mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. They are driven by a vision to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality.Follow NCRF on Twitter: @ncrfoundation, Instagram: @ncrfoundation.Subscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube at: .About Comerica BankComerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank, with a continuous presence dating back nearly years to its founding in Detroit in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has approximately 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of Michigan's largest banking center networks, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: , X: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

Joan Scott

National College Resources Foundation

+1 210-834-9964

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.