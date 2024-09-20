(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global moist wound dressings market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.34 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

Increasing incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advent of combination dressings.

Moist Wound Dressings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1340.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled 3M Co., Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd., B.Braun SE, Beiersdorf AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity AB, Exciton Technologies, Goldwin Medicare Ltd., Hollister Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corp., Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith and Nephew plc, Trusetal Verbandstoffwerk GmbH, Van Heek Medical, and Vernacare

Market Driver

Combination moist wound dressings are gaining popularity in the healthcare industry due to their versatility and effectiveness. These dressings are made by combining different materials, such as foam and gauze, alginate and silver ion dressing, and alginate and carboxymethyl cellulose sodium. Antimicrobial agents, like honey and silver, are increasingly being added to these dressings to prevent bacterial infections. For instance, silver antimicrobial agents are integrated into fibers to create highly absorbent alginate wound dressings. These dressings can be used as single- or double-layer applications and are suitable for various types of wounds, including Grade II burn wounds, small-area Grade III burn wounds, surgical wounds, infected wounds, and chronic refractory wounds like diabetic gangrene and deep pressure ulcers. Key market players, such as Coloplast and Integra LifeSciences, offer these combination dressings. Researchers are also developing novel combination therapies to accelerate the healing process. For example, a team at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine combined a gene-suppressing drug with an over-the-counter moist wound gel, reducing healing time by half and improving outcomes with hair follicle regeneration and skin restoration. The adoption of combination dressings is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.



The Moist Wound Dressing market is witnessing significant growth due to advancements in wound care technology. Wound dressing materials, such as hydrocolloid, non-adherent, silicone, moisture balance, alginate, and collagen , are in high demand for effective wound healing. Innovations like moisture-retentive, self-adherent, and hydrogel dressings are gaining popularity for their ability to maintain a moist wound environment and promote healing. Silver, biocompatible, barrier, and antibacterial dressings are essential for chronic wound management. Absorbent and exudate management dressings are crucial for managing excessive wound fluid. Wound dressing development continues with the introduction of advanced materials like biodegradable and hydrophilic dressings. The market is expected to grow further with continued research and design of new wound healing materials, topical wound therapies, and advanced wound management solutions.



Market Challenges



The global moist wound dressings market faces challenges due to the high cost of wound treatment, which includes moist dressings. Chronic and difficult-to-heal wounds, such as diabetic leg ulcers, burns, and pressure ulcers, impose a significant economic burden on patients and healthcare systems. Wound care accounts for nearly 4% of total healthcare costs, with hospitalization being the primary expense. The average hospital stay cost is approximately USD281 per day, and the cost per wound ranges from USD3,000 to USD4,000. Moist wound dressings, like foam dressings, add to these costs, with material and nursing costs per change totaling around USD19.01. Pressure ulcers, which are expensive to treat, cost over USD11 billion annually in the US. Venous leg ulcers and burn injuries also result in high treatment costs due to long hospital stays and expensive equipment. In low- and middle-income countries, the high cost of wound treatment may hinder the growth of the global moist wound dressings market. The Moist Wound Dressings market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced wound care solutions. Key challenges in this market include the development of effective wound dressing materials for various types of wounds, such as hydrocolloid, non-adherent, silicone, moisture balance, alginate, and collagen dressings. Innovations in wound dressing technology, including moisture control, hydrophilic, and self-adherent dressings, are essential for managing chronic wounds and ensuring optimal moisture balance. Silver, biocompatible, barrier, and antibacterial dressings are also gaining popularity for their ability to prevent infection and promote wound healing. Exudate management and topical wound therapy are critical areas of focus for absorbent wound dressings and hydrogel dressings. Wound dressing research continues to explore new materials, such as biodegradable and hydrophilic dressings, to improve wound healing materials and design. The market for moist wound healing solutions is expanding rapidly, with advanced wound dressings offering moisture-retentive and transparent film options. Antimicrobial and antiseptic dressings are essential for preventing infection and promoting wound healing. Overall, the wound dressing market is driven by the need for effective, safe, and cost-efficient wound care products that cater to the diverse needs of patients.

Segment Overview



This moist wound dressings market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Foam dressings

1.2 Hydrocolloid dressings

1.3 Alginate dressings

1.4 Film dressings 1.5 Others



2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Specialty clinics

2.3 Home healthcare 2.4 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Foam dressings-

The Moist Wound Dressing market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and the rising awareness of their effective management. These dressings promote a moist healing environment, reducing the risk of infection and enhancing the rate of wound healing. Major players in this market include Smith & Nephew, 3M, and Convatec, who continuously innovate to offer advanced products and expand their reach. The market is expected to continue its expansion in the coming years, driven by the rising demand for efficient and cost-effective wound care solutions.

Research Analysis

The Moist Wound Dressings market refers to a type of topical wound therapy that promotes a moist wound environment for optimal healing. Absorbent dressings are a common type of moist wound dressing, which absorb excess wound fluid and maintain a moist environment. Transparent film dressings provide visual access to the wound, while antimicrobial dressings prevent infection. Innovations in moist wound dressings include foam dressings, moisture balance dressings, alginate dressings, and wound healing dressings. Wound dressing development continues with advancements in biocompatible, barrier, moisture-retentive, adhesive , antibacterial, silver, and biodegradable dressings. Research and design are crucial in creating effective and efficient wound dressings for various wound types and stages of healing.

Market Research Overview

The Moist Wound Dressings market refers to the segment of the Wound Care Products industry that focuses on advanced wound dressings designed to maintain a moist wound environment for optimal healing. These dressings include Hydrogel, Foam, Hydrocolloid, Silicone , Alginate, and other types, such as Transparent Film, Collagen, and Biodegradable dressings. Moist wound healing is a widely adopted approach in Wound Management Solutions due to its ability to promote epithelialization and reduce the risk of infection. Moisture-retentive and absorbent dressings are essential for Exudate Management in various types of wounds, including chronic and acute. Topical Wound Therapy using advanced wound dressing materials, such as hydrophilic and biocompatible dressings, offers several benefits, including moisture balance, antimicrobial, and antiseptic properties. Wound Dressing Innovation continues to drive the market with the development of new materials, designs, and technologies, including moisture control, self-adherent, and silver-infused dressings. These advancements aim to improve patient outcomes, reduce healing time, and minimize the risk of complications. The Wound Dressing Market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and the rising demand for effective and efficient wound care solutions. The market is highly competitive, with various players constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Foam Dressings



Hydrocolloid Dressings



Alginate Dressings



Film Dressings

Others

End-user



Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Home Healthcare

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

